BobFest aims to raise money for the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation

KALISPELL - The BobFest Gala aims to help fundraise for the Bob Marshall Wilderness to lay the foundation for next year's operations.

The event will take place at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Expo Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, featuring live music, food, demos, silent auctions and more.

The nature reserve boasts 1.6 million acres of federally protected wilderness for Montanans to enjoy and celebrate.

Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation Executive Director Clifford Kipp understands just how important the outdoors and nature are to the community.

“I think Montanans cherish their outdoor access and we are a helper, we are a facilitator to maintaining that access, along with the agency, we don't do it all,” Kipp told MTN

Tickets, including a meal and access to the activities, cost $40 and can be purchased here.