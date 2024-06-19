Watch Now
Missoula event to mark Juneteenth holiday on Wednesday

The last group of slaves in America were freed on June 19, 1865, -- 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jun 19, 2024

MISSOULA — Wednesday is known as Juneteenth.

The last group of slaves in America were freed on June 19, 1865, — 2 ½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in Galveston, Texas.

Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday in 2021 and on Wednesday cities across the nation — including Missoula — will be holding celebrations.

The Montana Black Collective is hosting a "celebration of freedom" event at Fort Missoula. The event starts at 10:45 a.m. and is set to end after noon.

Multiple community leaders will speak at the event. There will also be an art showcase, music and food. Anyone is welcome to come and learn more about this part of American history.

We will have a full story on the celebration during the Wednesday 5:30 News on KPAX.

