Salish Kootenai College hosting "40 Years of Observations of Arctic and Sub Arctic Travels"

PABLO — Salish Kootenai College will be hosting "40 Years of Observations of Arctic and Sub Arctic Travels" with Join Frank Tyro on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the SKC Arlee/Charlo Theatre for the program.
The program is free to the public and sponsored by the Climate Learning Hub at Salish Kootenai College. Snacks and drinks will be offered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the program starting at 7 and lasting approximately one hour.
A news release states the following:
"Frank has 40 years of co-leading the Arctic Ecology Field Courses for the Great Bear Foundation (GBF), many years with renowned bear biologist Dr. Charles Jonkel. Dr. Tyro is currently President of the BF Board. His extensive travels have included crossing the Arctic Circle in Svalbard, Alaska, Norway and Canada. He has a total of 56 years working in radio, film, and photography. He was the Media Department head at Salish Kootenai College for 32 years and received multiple awards for his extensive film work. He was also co-founder of the Flathead Lake International Cinemafest.
After retirement from SKC, Frank founded Caribou Crossing with his wife, Dr. Lori Lambert and has been doing independent film and photography work since 2016. His presentation will include underwater video of beluga whales, polar bear somersaults, and clips from the award-winning documentary on Dr. Charles Jonkel, "Walking Bear Comes Home."