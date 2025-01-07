Salish Kootenai College hosting "40 Years of Observations of Arctic and Sub Arctic Travels"

PABLO — Salish Kootenai College will be hosting "40 Years of Observations of Arctic and Sub Arctic Travels" with Join Frank Tyro on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the SKC Arlee/Charlo Theatre for the program.

The program is free to the public and sponsored by the Climate Learning Hub at Salish Kootenai College. Snacks and drinks will be offered from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the program starting at 7 and lasting approximately one hour.

