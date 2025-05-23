Whitefish Mountain Resort opening for summer fun

WHITEFISH — Memorial Day weekend is here and you can now start your summer right at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

The resort is open for the next two weekends before daily operations start in June!

Enjoy Zip Line Tours, Alpine Slides, Aerial Adventure Park, and a Scenic Lift Ride to Big Mountain's summit!

Mountain biking is limited to the Bad Rock Zone via Chair 10, with discounted lift tickets available.

Chair 6 will operate this weekend to shuttle between the Base Lodge and the village.

If hiking the Danny On Memorial Trail, note that snowpack may block access around Chair 5, and there's no summit access.

People should always carry bear spray and know how to use it.

