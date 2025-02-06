Missoula firefighters stairclimb team raising money for Leukemia Lymphoma Society

MISSOULA — For those with cancer, each day can be a climb of its own. That's why Missoula city and rural firefighters hit the stairs at the Peak gym to raise money for those battling blood cancer.

Since 1991, firefighter stairclimb teams across the country have raised over $25 million for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. This year so far, the Missoula team has raised over $5 thousand. Plus, the Peak donated a portion of their January new member dues.

Looking to save lives in any way possible, Missoula firefighters are committed to helping find a cure for blood cancer. Additionally, helping people and families hits home for many firefighters, making being on the stairs a meaningful experience.

"It's very important to me personally. I've had a lot of family history with cancer, and so when you're on the stairs and you're working hard, you can kind of take a moment to think about those that are suffering and those that we've lost due to cancer," Missoula Rural Fire District Firefighter and Paramedic Liam Rossier told MTN. "It feels good to be able to put something back towards the research and a little bit of awareness," he added.

Since the national stairclimb event isn't until March 9, 2025, donations to the Missoula team can be made any time.