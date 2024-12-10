Therapy dogs help ease the stress of finals week at University of Montana

MISSOULA — A border collie named Gidge and a golden retriever named Boomkin spread their special blend of doggy Zen to University of Montana students wrapping up finals this week.

They spend part of the day at UM's Mansfield Library ready and waiting for studying students to give them a little love.

"It's so nice. I did this last year and it definitely helped a lot," says UM sophomore Kelsie Phillips.

"It's therapeutic, definitely nice, definitely a de-stressing event," added nursing student Grace Ludewig.

These therapy dogs offer a calming presence when the academic pressures mount.

"I think it's definitely helpful. Anyone who's had a dog before has experienced how good a dog can be for mental health," Gidge's owner Katie Connelly told MTN. "There is unconditional love and petting them can release endorphins."

"Finals can be a stressful time for students especially first-year students going through finals for the very first time," noted University of Montana Wellness Director Kayli Julius. "It can be overwhelming."

This is part of UM's two-week offering of many activities providing a mental break from the study sessions and paper writing.

"The activities that we had in the UC were things like making your own snow globe or decorating Christmas cookies, Julius says "It's a really great way to distract them and help them feel calm and regulate the nervous system before they go back to studying or taking a final"

The fall semester ends on December 14 with the spring semester beginning on January 14, 2025.