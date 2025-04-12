Project Community Connect goes all out for Missoula

MISSOULA — The Missoula Public Library was packed Friday as dozens of organizations took over several levels to offer their services to those in need in the community.

"I think it’s just reaching a lot of people and having a very big impact," Briella Wilson, a volunteer, said.

Project Community Connect is an annual event in Missoula where people receive free resources ranging from housing, dental, and health services. It's all handled by volunteers.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Health services

"We have great opportunities and just being able to help people find the places and get started in the right direction is super important," Wilson added.

Project Community Connect is a one-stop shop to help people meet their most basic needs.

Community member, Jae Lyn Venable, appreciated the welcoming environment.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Jae Lyn Venable, attendee of event

"We came here today because we heard there's a lot of stuff going on here," she said.

Venable stopped by with her family to browse the clothing selections.

"They gave us a bag and they said whatever you want is up for grabs."

A food pantry, sanitary items, health services, and much more were all available to the community at no cost.

Project Community Connect has established the Missoula Public Library as the location for the annual event moving forward. You can visit the event's website to learn more.

