Alberton School District proposes levy after the loss of two teachers

ALBERTON — Alberton School District has recently put forth a school levy, the first school levy in Alberton in 60 years. And this levy comes right off the heels of two teachers who recently didn't have their contracts renewed due to budget constraints.

“This is the first levy we've run in over 60 years. And the energy that we're seeing in our community is extremely positive. I'm really liking what I'm seeing. The grassroots movement by our parents has just been absolutely outstanding,” said Greg Upham, superintendent for Alberton School District.

The general fund levy that has been proposed is valued at $47,600 per year and that amount would be received year after year if the levy is passed.

Something that Upham said would help the school district stabilize its current situation.

“That helps us keep up with some of the facilities, maybe, that we didn't have before,” Upham said.

For a home valued at $300,000, the property owner could expect to see their property taxes go up by roughly $39 a year if the levy is passed.

While it may help the district keep up with facility maintenance, the levy alone would not allow the district to hire more teachers or staff.

But, it would still put the district in a better place according to Upham.

“We have to compete. I mean, we're seeing growth in the Missoula area. We're seeing growth in the Frenchtown area. So we have to position ourselves as parents of young children, or parents of children, and say, I want my child to go to school in Alberton,” Upham said.

For residents of Alberton, they recognize the importance of the school and say that the levy would not only help the district, but Alberton itself.

Something Keren Wolhart, owner of Montana Valley Book Store, agrees with.

“I have grandchildren in the school, my son is on the school board, I've followed Alberton School the whole time I've been here, and I'm absolutely in favor of it,” Wolhart said.

MTN spoke with roughly a dozen other Alberton residents who asked not to be on camera, but what we heard from them was clear and pretty unanimous. They're excited about this levy, as they understand that the school is under strain, and they face the potential of losing more students to surrounding school districts.