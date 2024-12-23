Rock around Rockin Rudy's in Missoula for last minute holiday shopping

MISSOULA — The countdown until Christmas is almost coming to a close and that means your opportunities to get some last-minute gifts are too.

Rockin' Rudy's in Missoula is a staple for those gifts in mind.

"The selection is huge and I can wander from department to department and I know I'll find something that grabs my attention and I'll be happy to give as a present," Charlene Crawford said as she had one gift left to grab for her godson and knew where to go.



Many other last-minute Christmas shoppers head to Rockin' Rudy’s when they just can’t find that gift for someone who is hard to shop for.

Fiona Harris — who's been at Rockin' Rudy's for four years — told MTN Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year.

"I think that we have a lot of stuff where it's really easy to find something you didn't know you were looking for, so if you kind of don't have ideas for people in your life where it may be hard to shop for, it's really, really easy."

Things like lava lamps, records and even a vegetable peeler called a caterpeeler — they have it all.

Robyn Iron/MTN News If you’re looking for last-minute Christmas gifts, Rockin Rudy’s in Missoula is the place to find it.

This is why some shoppers make Rockin' Rudy’s a frequent stop when traveling through for the holidays, like Peter Stoll and his family.

Well, when you're coming through Missoula, Rock and Rudy's is always a good stop and especially right before the holidays because there are so many things here. So from vinyl to the bath to the t-shirts and so and of course the candy. So we love Rock and Rudy's," Stoll said.

There is still time to get those stocking stuffers or the nostalgic candy you’ve been wanting your kids to try and a hip store like Rockin Rudy’s wouldn’t be possible without the hard-working staff.

"I Really love my coworkers, my co-workers honestly make this job way less stressful than it could be especially during this time of year because it can get really stressful,, and really busy and really chaotic, and we all have each others back and that's amazing," Harris said."

Rockin' Rudy's will be rockin' through Christmas Eve for a chance to get that special gift.