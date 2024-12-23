St. Regis Travel Center bustling with holiday travel

ST. REGIS — While summer brings in the most visitors to St. Regis's gift shop and travel center, Christmas travel along I-90 keeps things busy during the holidays.

With hundreds of cars coming in and out daily, the St. Regis Travel Center is packed as people pass through on their way to visit others for the holidays.



Some come by to take a break or fill up at the pump but others make it part of their journey. Some people stop by the trout museum to marvel at the fish while others get their last-minute presents with free gift wrapping.

"[Travel] started popping up midweek of last week, especially with the holiday being right in the middle of the week. It's a little bit different, but it's kind of weekend to weekend," St. Regis Gift Shop General Manager Crista Anderson told MTN.

"They stop in for the trout, they stop in for the huckleberry shakes, and then the fact that we have so many different types of gifts, there's really literally something for everybody here," Anderson continued.

Sales are on in the St. Regis gift shop through the holiday season and beyond. Plus, they expect to stay busy through the new year.