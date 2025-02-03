Montana Food Bank Network provides vital services during harsh weather

MISSOULA — Weekend freezing rain, snow and colder temperatures had the Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN), working extra hard to ensure that those who need its services still receive them.

MFBN' delivers food to communities all across Montana, covering all 145,000 square miles for its Missoula warehouse.

During the winter months, MFBN’s logistics crews need to be extra diligent.

Tricky road conditions require MFBN to be in constant communication with their drivers and partners across the state to make sure that their services are still provided.

“When you get up on the high line or even over by Livingston when we get a lot of those seasonal high winds that come through because of those higher profile vehicles. We have to be really diligent about putting our drivers in those situations. But we're very fortunate. We have professional drivers,” said MFBN vice president and chief operations officer Bren Weisgram.

MFBN notes while mountain passes can prove to be challenging, the Montana Department of Transportation does a good job at keeping them clear, ensuring that they are still able to provide a vital service during poor weather.

