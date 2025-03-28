Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley to break ground on 11 new homes in Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS — Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley will break ground on 11 new affordable homes in Columbia Falls starting this month.



Habitat Flathead will break ground in March on a three-bedroom home on Third Avenue.

Soon thereafter, they will break ground on the corner of Sixth Avenue West and Eighth Street West where they will build one four-bedroom, one three-bedroom, and two two-bedroom townhouses.

Habitat Flathead plans to break ground on six homes on Railroad Street in Columbia Falls in August.



Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley Executive Director MaryBeth Morand said they’ve been able to boost their construction capacity in 2025 thanks to a new pre-production facility.

The pre-production facility is located at the ReStore building in Kalispell and allows Habitat to pre-frame and prepare siding for future homes all year long.

Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley is currently taking applications for home ownership, to qualify applicants must be within 30 to 80% of the Area Median Income and be willing to put in 275 hours of “sweat equity” to co-build their homes.

Morand estimates the cost per home will be under $400,000 depending on the number of bedrooms.

“And all of our homeowners get their mortgage through the Montana Board of Housing, which is also an excellent deal, they’re 2% 30-year fixed mortgages and so that is a big part in what keeps it affordable I think,” said Morand.

Applicants can access applications here. Questions can be sent to homeapplications@habitatflathead.org.