The show must go on: Missoula's winter music scene

MISSOULA — For Shawna Lee, who books the shows for Monk’s, the word “vibrant” sums up Missoula’s music scene. But, how does the city keep the beat going in winter?

“There's all walks of life. On any given weekend you can go to a rock show or a metal show or an electronic show or jazz show or all of the above at the same time,” said Lee, entertainment manager for Bodega Inc. “In winter, it gets a little bit harder. Just because when it's cold, people don't want to go out and it's dark out or gets darker and it's just easier. Your couch just looks even that much more inviting.”

But, the show must go on, even when it’s cold out. For those who brave the weather, Missoula has plenty of options, from local talent to touring bands, like Float Like a Buffalo.

“Our music, we’ve branded it as rock n’ roll with a horn section, at its core,” said Luke Story, who plays tenor saxophone and trumpet in the band.

On tour from their Colorado home, Float Like a Buffalo hit town to play Monk’s on Wednesday night. The band has been stoked with winter turn out during their time up north.

“We're thinking, ‘Oh my God, it's cold. No one's gonna show up.’ and they look at us and go, ‘This, this is a Montana winter. This is normal. Yeah, it is 10 degrees out, that's a warm winter for us right now,’” the band joked.

Montana crowds are definitely resilient. At The Union Club, it has to be pretty extreme to keep the people away.

“The one time I've noticed, last January when it was like 30 below, it was a little sparse a couple of weekends. But, other than that, all year-round. If it's cold, people still come out, so we keep it nice and warm in here,” said Jon Peragine, general manager of The Union Club Bar & Grill.

Like the audiences, Missoula's local bands are just as tough.

“There's a ton of talented musicians here, there always has been going back 40, 50 years, and I'm sure even before that. I’m happy to say we're one of the only venues left in town that still plays primarily local music. All of our bands are local bands and that is our prerequisite for playing at the Union Club,” Peragine said. “Everyone is welcome. We have 21 year-olds on the dance floor and 80 year-olds on the dance floor.”

Concerts can help to brighten up a cold, winter night.

“Just even mental health sometimes, winter is hard months in Montana. For people that are having issues, it makes it even harder to go

out when it gets cold,” Lee said. “But, music brings everybody happiness in some capacity…. When you’re sad, it’s good and when you’re happy, it’s even better.”

Shows keep the musicians employed, the tunes playing and the people dancing during the long, cold months.

“It’s great to allow music to just be part of our lives, to be able to do it on stage, to give people a really good show,” said Float Like a Buffalo drummer and vocalist, Jon Cales. “That's why I like to play live shows. Give the people something to enjoy.”