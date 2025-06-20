Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, June 20, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here are your top stories from Western Montana for Friday, June 20.

Blacktail Mountain is known for its ski slopes, but this summer, they're broadening their horizons by opening up summertime activities for the first time. There's a variety of new activities many outdoor enthusiasts are into. There's a new nine-hole disc golf course, off-road vehicle rentals, and access to a few major trail systems. There's also campsites for anyone wanting to spend more than a day up there. (Read the full story)

Yesterday was Juneteenth, the anniversary of slavery ending in the United States. Montana Black Collective Missoula, or MBCM, collaborated with the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula to host the fourth annual Juneteenth celebration. There was food, celebration, and education at the event. (Read the full story)

A high school student who's playing in the Shrine game tomorrow also recently won the 100 meter state title in track and field. Jaxon Allery is taking his talents to Long Beach City College, which is a rare path to take for Montanans. He's hoping to jump to bigger colleges as he continues to play football at the next level, and played high school football at Sentinel. (Read the full story)