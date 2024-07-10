Missoula man sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A man who admitted to drug trafficking charges was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich stated in a news release that Shayden Bradley Westfall, 28, will serve seven years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Westfall pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Law enforcement learned that Westfall had drugs that were going to be distributed while he was staying in a Missoula motel room and executed a search warrant in December of 2022, the release states.

Law enforcement found approximately 500 fentanyl pills and a quarter pound of methamphetamine. Prosecutors also found a handgun in the room.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing and the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.

The case was investigated by the Missoula High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Missoula Police Department.