Polson Police officer unharmed after suspect fires gun during traffic stop

POLSON — A traffic stop turned dangerous late on February 14, 2025, when Polson Police Officer Michael Wharton was fired upon while attempting to pull over a speeding vehicle on U.S. Highway 93.

The suspect, 49-year-old Cameron Francis, was arrested without incident in the Elmo area and is currently held at the Lake County Detention Facility on attempted deliberate homicide charge.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says Francis is from Gridley, California.

Polson Police say the incident began around 11:51 PM as Officer Wharton attempted to stop a vehicle with no visible taillights near The Shoe restaurant. Initially, the vehicle slowed down but then opened fire on the patrol car, striking it multiple times and causing significant damage.

Despite the damage to his vehicle, Officer Wharton continued the pursuit until he was forced to abandon it due to the vehicle's condition. While he sustained minor injuries from shattered glass, he is expected to recover.

Additional officers from the Flathead Tribal Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to assist in apprehending the suspect.

“The swift and coordinated response of our officers and partner agencies was instrumental in ensuring the suspect was taken into custody without further harm to the public,” Polson Police Chief George Simpson said. “This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the dangers our officers face daily. We are extremely grateful that Officer Wharton was not seriously injured and commend his bravery and perseverance.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Cody Doyle at (406) 883-7301 or via email at cdoyle@cityofpolson.com.

