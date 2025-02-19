Polson Police Chief reacts to shots fired at officer

Last Friday night, Polson Police Officer Michael Wharton was shot at during a traffic stop. Polson Police Chief George Simpson told MTN that his actions afterwards left his department immensely proud.

“Our officer gave chase, continued to pursue, which is mighty brave of an officer. Right after getting approximately 20 or so rounds shot at your car, he continues the pursuit,” said Polson Police Chief George Simpson.

After the shooting, on Highway 93 near Rocky Point, the suspect took off towards Kalispell. Wharton took off after him, in pursuit until his badly damaged police cruiser broke down.

“A couple rounds in the windshield, a couple rounds in the cab, a couple rounds in the tires. The rest went in the engine block and some skipped down the highway,” Simpson said.

Despite the damage to his police cruiser, Wharton pursued the suspect until his car broke down. In the incident, Wharton received minor injuries from shattered glass, but was otherwise unharmed.

“I'll say, all things considered, he's doing good. Everybody knows him as Officer Wharton, but around here he's Mike, right? And people forget that that officers have families, officers have lives, officers have feelings,” Simpson said.

The suspect, Cameron Francis, was arrested about 45 minutes later near Elmo, with help from the Flathead Tribal Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Lake County Sheriff's Office Cameron Francis

“We have a pretty big first responder program, and, I mean, that's just the Montana way, right? In a small valley, it takes everybody for something like this,” Simpson said.

Francis, a 49-year-old from California, is in custody at the Lake County Detention Center. While he awaits further court dates, the department is dealing with the aftermath of the incident.

“It takes its toll,” Simpson said. “The shift of a police officer can be pretty varied. I mean, you can go to a fatal crash in the morning or suicide in the afternoon to a dog barking. You just never know what you're going to get.”

Simpson said debriefs and mental health resources available to first responders are important, especially after incidents like this. But, beyond that, he is proud and glad his officer is alright.

“He's a champion. All our officers are guardians of Polson, is how I like to refer to it, and they'll do what they need to do,” he said.