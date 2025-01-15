Polson Police Department issues Bitcoin scam warning

POLSON — The Polson Police Department is warning about a Bitcoin scam that's making the rounds in the Mission Valley.

A scammer has been contacting people, falsely claiming "the potential victim or a family member of the potential victim has been arrested or is in serious legal trouble," according to Polson Chief of Police George Simpson.

The scammer then pressures the victim into transferring money via Bitcoin by using a cryptocurrency ATM.

Additional information from the Polson Police Department:

How the Scam Works: The scammer calls the victim, often using a spoofed phone number to appear legitimate. They claim to be a law enforcement officer or a legal official and allege that the victim or their family member has been arrested or is in immediate danger of legal consequences. The caller demands immediate payment to “resolve the situation” and instructs the victim to go to the nearest Bitcoin ATM to send funds. Victims are often threatened with further legal trouble or harm if they do not comply promptly, creating a sense of urgency.

Important Facts to Remember: Law enforcement agencies will never call and demand payment via Bitcoin, gift cards, or other unconventional methods. Any demand for payment over the phone is a red flag and likely a scam. Scammers often prey on fear and urgency to manipulate victims into acting quickly without verifying the information.

What You Should Do: Hang up immediately if you receive a suspicious call like this. Do not engage or provide any personal information. Verify independently by contacting the alleged family member directly or calling the official agency mentioned in the call. Use publicly listed numbers, not the number provided by the caller. Report the incident to the law enforcement by calling (406) 883-7301 or visiting your nearest law enforcement agency. Share this information with friends and family, especially older individuals who are often targeted by these scams.

“These scams are designed to exploit people’s fears and trust. We urge everyone to stay cautious and report any suspicious calls to law enforcement immediately. By spreading awareness, we can help prevent our community members from falling victim to these criminals," Simpson stated.

An investigation into the scam is continuing with the Polson Police Department working with other law enforcement agencies.