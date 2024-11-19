Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Sentencing date set for convicted of 2023 Superior murders

Kraig Walter Benson was found guilty of deliberate homicide for the murders of Jenny Benson and Logan Gardner in October.
Kraig Walter Benson was found guilty of deliberate homicide for the murders of Jenny Benson, his wife, and Logan Gardner.
Kraig Benson
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — A sentencing date has been set for the man convicted of killing his wife and another man in Superior in August of 2023.

Kraig Walter Benson will be sentenced on Jan. 3, 2025, at 1 p.m. in the Mineral County Courthouse.

Benson was found guilty on Oct. 24, 2024, of deliberate homicide for the murders of Jenny Benson, his wife, and Logan Gardner.

He shot and killed the victims in the Four Aces Bar before fleeing the scene.

Benson faces the possibility of life in prison when he’s sentenced.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader