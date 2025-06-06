Containment on Banana Lake Fire near Plains grows to 40%

MISSOULA — Crews are continuing to make progress battling the 833-acre Banana Lake Fire, which is burning 4 miles north of Plains.

Containment has grown to 40% as of Friday morning.

Fire managers report that although fire activity remains minimal, crews are still focusing on securing the perimeter to minimize the possibility of flare-ups as temperatures rise and humidity decreases.

Mop-up operations are continuing around structures on the northwest flank with firefighters using hand tools and water to cool and extinguish hot spots in the area.

MTN News

There are no evacuations or closures for the Banana Lake Fire at this time, but drivers on Highway 28 should expect reduced speed limits in the area.

There are 235 people assigned to the fire, which was first spotted on May 31.

There is still no word on what sparked the blaze.