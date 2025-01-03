Keeping your fitness resolutions

MISSOULA — Keeping up with a resolution to get in shape sounds like a good idea, but maintaining that goal can be challenging. Statistics show most people give up by March.

Gym members working out at a local gym, VRTX, on Jan. 1 told MTN what has helped them to maintain their fitness goals. Some of these tips include being less strict.

Levi Maisel said much of his consistency in the gym is because of who he chooses to surround himself with.

Cynthia Carranza Levi Maisel, gym regular, talks with MTN



“It’s important to have friends that keep you accountable and want you to succeed," Maisel said. "You just want to surround yourself with like minded people."

On days when Levi needs motivation, his friends show up.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News The group of friends together inside of VRTX Fitness

Working out in groups and making friends at your gym can provide encouragement to help you stay on track.

"In the gym, if we know that they can go a lot harder than they’re going we’ll make sure they do another rep or a couple more because we know their max potential," said Ezra Hellem, a close friend to Maisel and sitting to his left.

Positive affirmations can also help.

"I have this quote on my phone and it’s my lock screen and it says, do it for your future self," Hellem said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Ezra Hellem, VRTX member

The gym can seem like an intimidating place, but the reality is everyone is learning together.

“I’ll get a tutorial on YouTube, I’ll just look up the movement that I'm trying to do or the machine that I’m trying to use," Hellem said.

Ann Karp, who has been active all of her life, also has days that require self compassion. This is her rule of thumb for days where it is difficult to get inside the gym.

“If my body is hurting like, I want to be kind to myself and listen to my body just do some stretching at home,” Karp said.