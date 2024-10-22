1 person killed, 2 injured in crash near Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS — A 68-year-old man from Columbia Falls died and two other people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in the Flathead.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on U.S. Highway 2 outside of Columbia Falls at 7:25 a.m.

The victim pulled out onto Highway 2 from Brunner Road and was hit by an Acura MDX, according to the MHP.

A third vehicle, a pickup truck driven by an 82-year-old man from Kalispell, then hit the Acura.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The two people hurt in the crash were taken to Logan Health.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash