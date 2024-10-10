2 new rain gardens built in Kalispell with easy viewing for the community

KALISPELL — The Flathead Rain Garden Initiative has been helping keep pollutants out of local water bodies and this summer, two new rain gardens have been added to the program.

A rain garden is a shallow depression that is landscaped with native plants. Rainwater is diverted from impervious surfaces — such as concrete — to the garden so the plants can filter out any water pollutants before they reach local waterbodies.

“We specifically do these programs for water quality, because the native plants have really deep roots, and they really help the water filter through slower,” said Western Montana Conservation Commission Program Specialist Heidi Fleury.

Most rain gardens in the Flathead are at people's homes, but two new gardens were installed this summer at the Flathead County Fairgrounds and Habitat for Humanity of Flathead County.

“We've had a residential rain garden program, and so these rain gardens get built in people's homes and people's yards, and we really want there to be places that community members can drive up to and see what a rain garden looks like without having to bother the community members that put the gardens in,” said Fleury

Working with the Flathead Conservation District and Western Montana Conservation Commission, Habitat for Humanity installed the rain garden to help filter the water that comes from their parking lot.

“It's just a really cool way to have something that's pretty and practical. It's obviously more beautiful than a pit, and it's going to be helpful to the environment and helpful for Flathead Lake and keeping our water clean,” said Habitat for Humanity Programs Manager Hilary Devlin.

The Flathead Rain Garden Initiative, through the Flathead Conservation District, is starting to gain traction with around 20 rain gardens in the Flathead

The native plants help filter the water and also help support local pollinators and birds. Anyone who is interested can install a rain garden at their home or business.

“And so, this is a really good example of a community rain garden that anybody who's interested in maybe putting in a rain garden or looking at different options for stormwater management, they can come down here and take a look and see what the garden looks like,” said Fleury.

Click here to learn how to make your own rain garden through the Flathead Conservation District.