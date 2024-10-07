Flathead County flu clinic returns on Wednesday

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) will be hosting its annual flu clinic this week.

Vaccines will be available at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Expo Building in Kalispell on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

County health officials note that most insurance plans, Medicaid, and Medicare will be accepted at the clinic.

Additionally, no child will be refused a vaccine due to an inability to pay.

Health officials said people 65 years and older, children younger than five and people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease should get the vaccine to prevent serious flu complications.

It takes up to two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against the flu.

Contact FCCHD for additional information at 406-751-8101.

Flu Facts