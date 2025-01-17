KALISPELL — The coldest stretch of the winter season thus far is upon us as Arctic Air moves into Northwest Montana.

“Make sure you’re covering all points of skin when you’re outside, wear your gloves, wear your hats,” said Logan Health Emergency Nurse Kassandra Stuker.



Stuker said it’s best to be prepared when the arctic air comes rolling in, limiting your time outside and staying bundled up.

“Taking breaks every 20, 30 minutes if the temperatures [are] between 13 and 31°, you want to take some inside time, if it gets below 13 degrees with wind chill you want to move the activities inside.”

Health professional offers safety tips as Arctic air moves into Northwest Montana

Stuker said Logan Health sees an uptick in frostbite and ice-related falls when the bitter cold seeps in.

“Also make sure that you’re wearing your spikes for shoes because we get a lot of slip and falls and hip and bone fractures during this season.”

Stucker said keeping your extremities warm and well-covered is key to avoiding frostbite.

“You’re going to get cold bites on your nose, your fingertips and your toes, make sure you’re wearing layers of socks or wool socks if possible and good insulated boots.”

When in doubt, Stucker said to always listen to your body, “If you’re feeling cold get inside and have a cup of hot cocoa or coffee.”