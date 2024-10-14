Watch Now
Leaf collection begins in Kalispell

Public Works crews will be picking up leaves in Kalispell runs from October 14 until November 22
Leaf collection in Kalispell runs from October 14 until November 22, 2024.
KALISPELL — Kalispell Public Works has begun leaf pickup which will last until November 22, 2024.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to rake the leaves from the boulevard onto the street approximately two feet away from the curb.

People should rake the leaves past the curb by the start of their scheduled weekday. Click here to see the designated areas and corresponding days of the week for collection.

City officials note crews will work to collect leaves on the designated days, however unpredictable leaf volumes, weather conditions, and equipment failures may alter the schedule.

People are asked not put rocks, dirt, cans, bottles, branches, and items of this nature in the leaf piles which can cause injury to personnel or bystanders and damage machinery.

