BIGFORK — Construction of the Bridge Street Bridge in Bigfork reached another milestone this week as trusses for the new span were installed.

The bridge has been closed since January of 2024 after an inspection found severe erosion leading to safety concerns.

The original bridge was torn down in early January of this year using a large crane to remove the truss.

The new bridge is expected to open this summer before the annual 4th of July Parade.