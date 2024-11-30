Thanksgiving tradition: Nutcracker returns to Bigfork

BIGFORK — It’s a Thanksgiving weekend tradition in the Flathead Valley as the Northwest Ballet Company puts on their 36th production of the “Nutcracker” at the Bigfork Center for the Performing Arts.

“The costumes, the colors, the lights, it doesn’t matter if they are 2 year olds sitting on a lap or if they are grandparents that have seen it forever, there’s always something for everybody,” said Northwest Ballet Company Owner and Director Marisa Roth.

45 cast members, some as young as 8 years old will put on three special performances of the “Nutcracker” this weekend in Bigfork.

“You’ve got the music which everyone recognizes if you watch commercials or shop in a grocery store, you’ve got a classic story that has been around for so long,” added Roth.

Roth said kids travel from as far away as Eureka to perform in the Nutcracker.

They rehearse for two months starting with auditions in September.

“They come down and they rehearse weekly, they take classes like they normally do throughout the week, we have some guest people whether they are brothers or dads or family members, community members that also are a part of our production.”

Mallory James from Kalispell has been performing with the Northwest Ballet Company for ten years and has been a part of seven Nutcracker productions.

This year she takes on a new role as the Dew Drop during the Waltz of the Flowers.

“Lots of unexpected things, very talented dancers, I’m also Mrs. Stahlbaum, I have two little girls that are supposed to be my kids and stuff, and they are really fun and cute,” said James.

Roth takes pride in reimagining the production each year, giving the guests a few Nutcracker surprises to look out for.

“Choreography I like to do a different tale, spin it differently, we have so many people that come for so many years and generations that I like to always do something different to, so that those that are coming year after year actually have a chance to see something new and fresh as well.”

The Nutcracker production had two performaces on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and one performance on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.

The popular Sugar Plum Fairy Parade will follow the 2:00 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Ticket prices are $25 Adults, $23 Seniors (65 and older), and $16 Children (12 and under).

On show days, tickets will be available at the Bigfork Center's box office, 526 Electric Avenue, Bigfork, one hour before the performances start.

More information on tickets can be found here.