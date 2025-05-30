Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, May 30, 2025

Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday, May 30th, 2025:

Authorities have released the name of a woman who drowned in Missoula over Memorial Day weekend.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen says 41-year-old Vanessa Madel, of Missoula, died while swimming in the Bitterroot River near Maclay Bridge on Saturday, May 24.

MTN News A river rescue operation near Maclay Bridge west of Missoula on May 24, 2025.

A second case of measles has been confirmed in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reported Thursday that the second case is a Flathead County resident who recently traveled outside of Montana.

According to a news release, there's "no clear indication of the exact point of exposure and there is no connection with the previous case reported in Flathead County."

The latest case is in an adult who is isolating at home after recently being hospitalized for the illness. The vaccination status of the person isn't known at this time.

Sean Wells/MTN News file The Flathead City-County Health Department office in Kalispell.

Earlier in May, $8 million in total funding was dispersed from the Environmental Protection Agency across Montana to revitalize Brownfields properties, or locations that may be sitting unused due to contamination.

The Ravalli County Economic Development Authority (RCEDA) received $1 million.

In Hamilton the RCEDA is identifying those buildings that could be revitalized.

Some properties being considered include the historic Hamilton Town Hall, City Hall, Bitterroot Carnegie Library, and the former fire hall.

