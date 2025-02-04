City Council eyes state legislation, awaiting more information on federal funding freeze

MISSOULA — Missoula City Council flew through its consent agenda items on Monday night as there weren’t many items on it - mainly the approval of subdivision phases, appointments to the animal control board and a contract for email security.

The biggest item on Council’s agenda on Monday night was its legislative watch.

Members are watching many bills currently:

HB 154 - furthering the city’s housing goals with the mobile home park purchasing, SB 209 - conservation easements, SB 205 - requires a minimum turnout for voter-approved levies, SB 204 - the sunsetting of voter-approved levies and SB 96 - a bill around working animals that goes against current city ordinances.

Besides legislation at the state level, the city is still wrapping its head around what President Trump’s memo about the funding freeze means for them.

For the time being, they are pausing hiring any positions that are federally funded and waiting for more details from federal agencies that they work with.