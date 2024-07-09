Climate Smart Missoula shares tips for reducing wildfire smoke impacts

MISSOULA — As the weather gets hotter and Montana moves into wildfire season, it's best to get prepared ahead of a burn.

That's why Missoula County commissioners and the City of Missoula proclaimed the week of July 8-13 as 'Wildfire Smoke Ready Week'.

"When we first started this work back right before the really extreme year of 2017, you know, the strategy was like leave town, pray for rain, and just don't worry about it. But none of those things are really equitable and easy to do," said Climate Smart Missoula Executive Director Amy Cilimburg.



While wildfire poses large-scale risks to land and buildings, smoke poses many health issues. Populations like youth, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions are especially at risk.

"When you breathe it in, the dangerous particles, PM2.5 is the size of a particle that is so small that your lungs don't capture it and filter it out and it gets into your bloodstream," shared Cilimburg.

"There's a lot of research that's coming out about how when you get pollution into your bloodstream, it can get all the way into your brain, bypassing that blood-brain barrier and over time elicit cognitive decline," Cilimburg continued.

Cilimburg added that for otherwise healthy people, wildfire smoke could cause an inflammatory immune response. "People might be more susceptible to getting other sicknesses once they've been around air pollution."

Plus, smoke doesn't just stick around in the outdoors, it can sneak into your home and linger.

'Wildfire Smoke Ready Week' offers opportunities for people to learn about long-term health risks associated with smoke and also strategies to reduce exposure.

"Making sure that you have either a HEPA portable air cleaner, air purifier they're called. Or a lot of people already have a 13-inch box fan and you can get a MERV-13 filter for $20-25 and just you tape those together and that will work in a pinch," Cilimburg told MTN.

She also noted that NorthWestern Energy customers can get a rebate on purchasing a HEPA filter.

Climate Smart staff will be at different in-person events in Missoula all week long to discuss smoke impact prevention:



July 10, 2024: Out to Lunch, Caras Park

July 12, 2024: Missoula Public Library, 2-4 p.m.

July 13, 2024: Farmer's Markets

Click here for additional information about how to be prepared for wildfire smoke.