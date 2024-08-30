Community Medical Center registered nurses approve new contract

MISSOULA — A new deal has been reached between Missoula’s Community Medical Center (CMC) and the registered nurses who work there.

The Montana Nurses Association (MNA) and CMC announced that a new contract covering the hospital’s more than 300 registered nurses was recently ratified by its members.



MNA Labor Representative Emily Peterson says the new three-year contract includes the following:

Improved competitive wage increases for both registered nurse base salaries and other differential pay to improve nurse retention.

Incentives for continuing education, and specialized certifications for nurses wishing to grow professionally.

New resources and training to combat workplace violence.

”The RN bargaining team worked collaboratively with CMC,” Peterson stated. With a goal of nurse retention and a focus on safe staffing. The Local 15 officers look forward to continuing to work together to provide the best patient care for the Missoula and surrounding communities.”

“From day one, our leadership team was committed to updating the contract in a way that assured that we could continue providing high quality care to the community, retain our outstanding, seasoned nurses and be a leader in recruiting clinical talent to our team,” said CMC chief nursing officer Hollie Nagel. “We are pleased to have reached an agreement that meets the needs of our staff, the hospital and our community, and we look forward to continuing the positive momentum and further building our culture of respect, appreciation and collaboration within our team.”

The contract negotiations were described in a news release as being “consistently respectful, productive, and forward looking.”