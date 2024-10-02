Watch Now
Crews respond to fire at Republic Services landfill in Missoula

The Missoula Rural Fire District responded with three engines and was able to extinguish the flames
Aaron Zebell
Crews battled a fire that broke out at the Republic Services landfill in Missoula late on the night of October 1, 2024.
MISSOULA — The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) responded to a fire at the main dump area of the Republic Services landfill in Missoula late Tuesday night.

MRFD reports crews arrived at the scene to find debris and garbage on fire.

Three engines on the scene were able to put out the fire with help from landfill employees.

The fire was believed to be started by debris and garbage that was heated then caught on fire.

