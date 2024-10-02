Crews respond to fire at Republic Services landfill in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) responded to a fire at the main dump area of the Republic Services landfill in Missoula late Tuesday night.

MRFD reports crews arrived at the scene to find debris and garbage on fire.

Three engines on the scene were able to put out the fire with help from landfill employees.

The fire was believed to be started by debris and garbage that was heated then caught on fire.