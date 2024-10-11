Former Griz football player trades his football for a paintbrush

MISSOULA — A mural that celebrates the legends of Missoula and captures the town’s winning spirit can now be seen in Missoula.

The artist is former Griz wide receiver Ryan Bagley whose painting adorns an outside wall of Press Box Sports Bar.

“He said along as it’s Griz we can do whatever, whenever, wherever,” Bagley said about the plans for the mural.

He grew up in the small town of Dutton and now gets to represent Missoula’s legends.

“Any artist would kill to have this opportunity, to be able to paint two billboards on this corner across the street from this university,” Bagley told MTN.

Homecoming will lead many people to see the mural for the first time.

On the wall is Griz legend Dave Dickenson, hall of famer Shannon Kate, and current football star Junior Bergen. Fans sitting and cheering from bleachers are in the process of being painted on the wall.

Though art has always been a part of Bagley’s life this is his first mural. He has never done anything as large as this and had to get used to working with spray paint instead of paint. He said expanding the mural to the second story of Press Box is a possibility.

Bagley paints wearing his heart on his sleeve, “If I was getting paid $5 or $5 million, I would put my heart and soul into this."

Despite his accomplishments on the field, he will not paint himself on the wall. Instead, Monte will wear his former jersey to represent Bagley’s spirit.

He hopes this can be his legacy, “Hopefully this is here longer than I’m alive.”