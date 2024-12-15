Free carriage rides in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — Oh what fun it is to ride and sing in an open sleigh! Or, a carriage...to be exact.

Downtown Missoula and Missoula County helped organize free carriage rides going around downtown for the holiday season, bringing holiday joy to adults and children alike.

Out West Wagon Rides provides the horses and carriages for the rides, bringing the two noble steeds Syd and Eddy.

And not only do the rides and horses bring joy to those who go for a festive jaunt, but also for the owner of Out West Wagon Rides, with her favorite part being the excitement she sees in others.

“Just the people’s joy to interact with the horses and just enjoying the rides. So many people don’t have a chance to get close up to horses nowadays,” said Claudia Hrebicek, owner of Out West Wagon Rides.

If you missed the free rides this weekend, don’t fret, as the rides will also take place next weekend from noon to 3 p.m.. You can find the rides behind the Missoula Modern Art Museum across from Pearl Boba Tea.