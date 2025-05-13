Free gun locks available in Missoula

MISSOULA — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and you can get resources at the Missoula Public Library.

The library has partnered with Missoula Public Health (MPH) to host a free gun lock giveaway to promote suicide prevention and mental health support.

Gun locks and other resources are available at the safety desk on the first floor through May 31.

No questions will be asked, and you don't even need a library card.

"Gun locks are super important for us, especially in Montana when we're talking about suicide prevention,” noted MPH Suicide Prevention Coordinator Hannah Pepprock.“We see about 60% of suicides in Montana involve the use of a firearm, and that number jumps to about 70% when we look at Missoula County.”

Gun locks are also available free of charge at the health department and the immunization clinic year-round.