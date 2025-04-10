Governor Gianforte talks property taxes on Missoula business tour

MISSOULA — Governor Greg Gianforte made a stop at Missoula’s VW Ice, to talk with business owners and residents about property taxes on Wednesday. With housing crises and prices often going up, the cost of living in the Treasure State is never far from many residents’ minds.

The Governor spoke about his support of the Homestead Rate Cut, tax reforms currently in front of the Montana Legislature.

“We're here at VW Ice. This is a small business that would benefit from our Homestead Rate Cut because it applies both to homeowners, about a 15% reduction, but also small businesses, about an 18% cut,” Gianforte said. “Property taxes are too high.”

The cuts recommended in the reforms are based on recommendations by the Governor’s Property Tax Task Force. The Governor said he felt like citizens called for the reform by re-electing him last November.

“Montanans, I believe, gave our administration and the legislature a mandate in the election,” he said. “Homeowners, they’re mad because the property taxes are too high. We need to give them a relief. This would shift the burden to out of state people with second homes here”

For one Lolo couple, Lajene and Richard Foster, property taxes are a major concern. They are especially as they approach retirement.

“Well, our property taxes have gone up so much. In the last four years, they've gone up over $3,000,” said Lajene Foster, a third generation Montanan. “It's a lot of money.”

These concerns motivated the Fosters to join two other speakers at the Governor’s tour and round-table Wednesday.

“We're not far from a fixed income. And, if it keeps going up, we just have to sell and move away, and this has been our home for a long, long time,” Richard Foster said.

The Fosters support the Homestead Rate Cut and encouraged other homeowners to get involved.

“Get on board. Obviously, they're open for suggestions,” Richard Foster said.

While there is not much time left this session, the Governor said he hopes to work with Legislators to pass the Homestead Rate Cut.

“We heard it from the Fosters. They're heading into retirement. They need relief,” Gianforte said. “215,000 homes across the state would benefit.”