MISSOULA — The University of Montana men’s basketball team celebrated the team's big win over the Big Sky with fans Sunday, signing autographs at Scheel’s.

The Grizzlies dribbled into the store to meet some of Griz Nation’s biggest fans. The players signed basketballs, took pictures and handed out plenty of high fives.

Team spirit was high as the Grizzlies won the Big Sky Conference and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.