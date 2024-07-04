Hundreds turn out for 48th annual 4th at the Fort in Missoula

MISSOULA — The 48th 4th at the Fort celebration brought out a huge crowd today on Thursday in Missoula.

The annual family friend event featured live music, food trucks and vendors. There were also sawmill demonstrations, using old mill equipment to cut logs.

The live music consisted of a full brass band, playing American classics like the Salute to the Armed Forces, God Bless America and America the Beautiful.

People came out in waves for the events, bringing the whole family along to enjoy the festivities.

There was plenty of fun to be had too for the younger ones, with things like face painting, old-time games and yummy treats located all around the grounds at Fort Missoula.