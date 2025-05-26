Memorial Day at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery

MISSOULA — This Memorial Day, Missoula honored the fallen, both on the ground at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery and in the skies above it. Parachuters and historic World War II plane Miss Montana joined Missoulians in remembering those who served.

Their dedication and sacrifice was honored by a crowd of many veterans, active duty service members and families. Among them was retired Air Force Colonel Ryan Torkelson and his wife Susan.

“It's not a day to celebrate veterans. It's a day to celebrate those who gave their lives,” Torkelson said. “I, in particular, have had an older brother who was a POW in Vietnam and I also flew combat over there. For all of those members of our armed forces who have gone before us, we take our hats off to them and salute them on this day.”

Torkleson is one of many commemorate Memorial Day in Missoula every year, along with many other Missoulians and Western Montanans, at ceremonies across the region.

“Missoula's got a very patriotic community,” he said. “It's very eclectic and everybody appreciates the sacrifices that all of our veterans have made so that we can live a free life.”

At the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, speeches, flags and flowers honored those who served and those who were lost.

“We're spending time reflecting on the people that have gone before us that have given their life in sacrifice to their country,” Torkelson said.