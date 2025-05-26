Superior residents honor those who have fallen on Memorial Day

SUPERIOR — Memorial Day is a day to remember those who fought for our freedom, and in Superior, residents did just that.

“This is very important because of all the men that we've lost recently. We've lost our very, very good friends just recently. Of course, all the people that we've lost in the past,” said Ken Quitt, a Superior Veteran.

Residents of Superior first gathered on the bridge that crosses over the Clark Fork, laying a wreath down into the water in memory of those who have fallen, followed by a gun salute on the bridge.

And for Christopher Kemp, another Superior Veteran, Memorial Day is about remembering the true cost of freedom.

“680,000 plus have died in uniform in combat, death in this country. If we forget their sacrifice, we forget what it means to be an American,” said Kemp.

After the ceremony on the bridge, community members went to the Superior Cemetery, where American Flags were put on the graves of veterans and their spouses.

Another gun salute and a reading of the names of the recently fallen veterans from Superior.

The ceremonies ended outside of town, where the color guard went to another cemetery to honor yet more veterans from the area.