Missoula City Council approves Rattlesnake multi-dwelling unit development

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council voted on Monday night to approve a new development in the Rattlesnake that could pave the way for denser housing in the popular area.

The development would be located west of Greenough Drive and accessed from Minckler Loop. The planned unit development (PUD) depends on several factors.

“The PUD conditions of approval required them to meet various different things. So they had to have a site plan, landscape plan, if there was removal of vegetation and impacts to Cherry Gulch have to be reviewed by the governing body — being City Council,” City of Missoula senior planner Alex Bramlette said.

The development proposes 45 dwelling units with four six-plexs, one nine-plex as well as one 12-plex.

It was initially approved in 1994 by City Council, but there have been two extensions of the deadline for final review.

The project has changed over the years, with mini-storage initially proposed in the first plan as well as the development taking the form of an apartment complex.

The proposal that was in front of City Council this time was specific to the multi-dwelling site — landscape and building design and the potential impacts to Cherry Gulch.

“We're going to be looking at the elevations and the floor plans, making sure it matches what council approved,” explained Bramlette.

Now that it has been approved, the development will have to be reviewed by several government departments, such as building and fire. From there, developers must determine how the units would be built.

The development still needs to pass several permitting processes before any real work begins.