Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis named one of the 50 Women of 2025 by USA Today

MISSOULA — Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis has been honored as one of the 50 Women of 2025 by USA Today.

Davis shares this recognition with notable figures, including former Today Show host Hoda Kotb and United Way CEO Angela Williams.

The Women of the Year recognition honors people who have made a significant impact on their communities.

Davis is serving her second year in office and has announced her re-election bid.

Before being mayor, Davis spent decades as the executive director of Homeword, working to develop and promote affordable housing in Missoula and throughout Montana.