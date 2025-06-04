Missoula river shop works to make water welcoming for all

MISSOULA — With a river running through it and many more nearby, Missoula loves its water.

Love Boat Paddle Company, an iconic local shop, aims to love the community back by making water sports more accessible.

“Love Boat gives people a way to access our river that runs through town in a safe and confident way,” said manager Kayl Jean. “We have knowledge here, we have gear here.”

For nearly a decade, Love Boat Paddle Company has been a go-to for Missoula’s boat needs, including guided trips, lessons, repairs and community events on paddling and safety.

“We rent all things river. We sell most things river,” Jean said. “Love Boat is just a really sweet river shop and a pillar in our community.”

But, it is not just the boats for sale and rent. The Love Boat Library offers access to a collection of all sorts of kayaks, all donated, for $25 per year.

Jean said the goal is to make paddling, typically very expensive, more accessible.

“It gives them a way to get into a very expensive sport with a very low cost threshold to step over,” Jean said. “I think it allows people to just not be turned away from a sport that really makes your life better and makes it gets you out on the water.”

The focus on community is what Jean loves about Love Boat.

“We have always just been kind of whatever we can be for people who want to get involved in the river,” Jean said. “This is the first place that I walked into and I felt embraced by and just like what I was doing not only fulfilled me, but served a greater purpose in the community.”

Jean told MTN that Love Boat aims to bring more people into Missoula’s vibrant river community.

“It's big and boisterous and loving and just so stoked. I think we know the resource that we have here and we love it deep and we take good care of it,” Jean said.

If you want to get out on the water, Jean recommends checking out Love Boat or one of Missoula’s many other paddle shops.

“It's never too late and don't ever say you can’t.” Jean said. “It is a sport that it's OK to be bad at it.”