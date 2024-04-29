Missoula's Mount Jumbo North Zone opening May 1

MISSOULA — The north zone on Mount Jumbo in Missoula is set to reopen on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

The area — which includes all points north of the Saddle Road — is reopening as the Mount Jumbo elk herd moves into its summer range in the Rattlesnake Wilderness Area.

Missoula Parks and Recreation closes much of Mount Jumbo annually on Dec. 1 in consultation with state wildlife biologists to protect 75 to 95 elk and other animals inhabiting the lower elevations to feed and regain strength after the winter.

Mount Jumbo’s South Zone — which includes all points south of the Saddle Road — opened on March 19. The "L" Trail and US West Road remain open all year.

Contact Missoula Parks and Recreation at 406-721-7275, or visit www.missoulaparks.org for maps and more information.