Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Montana Army National Guard brings training to Missoula’s Sentinel High School

Organizers say up to 500 students will visit the Tactical Operation Center during the event on Tuesday
Students are receiving some extra military training as part of the Montana Army National Guard's Mission Day.
Sentinel Military Day
Posted

MISSOULA — The Sentinel High School Spartans are receiving some extra military training as part of the Montana Army National Guard's Mission Day.

The gym has been temporarily transformed into a tactical operations center, where students can try out skills based on National Guard career opportunities.

The stations transform emergency response situations into hands-on drills and virtual reality scenarios. Students suit up in fire gear, spray virtuality hoses, learn CPR and even get to practice HAZMAT cleanup procedures.

Organizers say up to 500 students will visit the Tactical Operation Center on Monday and Tuesday. This is the first time the national event has come to Montana.

More local news from KPAX
Underwater Soldiers

Flathead County

Grant fuels expansion of Underwater Soldiers' veteran support program

James Rolin
shelter.jpeg

Missoula County

Two-year Johnson Street shelter contract frustrates Missoula neighbors

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
Flathead Warming Center

Flathead County

Flathead Warming Center's conditional use revoked

Kiana Wilson
Open Burning

Missoula County

Fire danger falling to low in Missoula County

MTN News
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Wet weather helping fight against Bitterroot wildfires

MTN News
Johnson Street Shelter

Missoula County

Missoula City Council to vote on Johnson Street shelter funding

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader