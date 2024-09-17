Montana Army National Guard brings training to Missoula’s Sentinel High School

MISSOULA — The Sentinel High School Spartans are receiving some extra military training as part of the Montana Army National Guard's Mission Day.

The gym has been temporarily transformed into a tactical operations center, where students can try out skills based on National Guard career opportunities.

The stations transform emergency response situations into hands-on drills and virtual reality scenarios. Students suit up in fire gear, spray virtuality hoses, learn CPR and even get to practice HAZMAT cleanup procedures.

Organizers say up to 500 students will visit the Tactical Operation Center on Monday and Tuesday. This is the first time the national event has come to Montana.