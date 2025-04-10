Montana Bar Fairies bring efforts to reduce drunk driving to Missoula

MISSOULA — Motivated by the death of a young man from the Flathead, and many others like him, a Montana organization is turning grief into advocacy.

With Bobby’s Law and the gift cards, the Montana Bar Fairies are expanding their efforts to reduce drunk driving.

Now, Missoulians can look out for the Montana Bar Fairies. They leave gift cards on cars left overnight in bar parking lots, to thank people for not drunk driving. Each card also includes a picture of a drunk diving victim, to remind people of what is at stake.

The organization started in the Flathead where Bobby Dewbre was killed by a drunk driver in 2023. Dewbre was crossing the street after celebrating his 21st birthday, getting into a sober ride home, when the car struck him.

Dewbre’s sister Carli started the Bar Fairies program which has branches in the Flathead Valley, in Bozeman, and even in Washington state. Now, they also have a Missoula branch, headed up by Suzanna Rosalez.

“I grew up in the Flathead Valley and I did go to high school with Bobby. I moved down here about a year and a half ago and I've just been waiting for someone to take initiative and get the program moved down,” said Rosalez, the Missoula director for the Bar Fairies. “I just thought no one else is going to, so I might as well.”

Rosalez hopes more community members in Missoula will get involved. Right now, there are only a handful of fairies here. They are looking for more volunteers and sponsors.

The organization also advocates through Bobby’s Law, a bill looking to create harsher punishments for drunk driving.

Bobby’s Law, or HB 267, passed the Montana House and is on track to do the same in the Senate, after passing an initial vote. If passed, the law would establish the crime of aggravated vehicular homicide for drivers in fatal accidents with a high blood alcohol level. It would also impose a three-year minimum sentence.

“It's pretty surreal. We did just pass another round of voting as of yesterday,” Rosalez said. “I think Carli put it beautifully, this is not about getting revenge or trying to change the past. It's trying to change our future and create a better environment for everyone going forward.”