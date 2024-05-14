Watch Now
New repairs delaying reopening of Missoula's Maclay Bridge

The new repairs come as more damage to the steel road support portion of the bridge was discovered
Maclay Bridge Workers
Zach Volheim/MTN News
New repairs continue on the Maclay Bridge which have once again delayed the reopening of the span west of Missoula.
Maclay Bridge Workers
Posted at 3:16 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 17:16:06-04

MISSOULA — New repairs continue on the Maclay Bridge which have once again prompted officials to delay the reopening of the span west of Missoula.

The new repairs come as more damage to the steel road support portion of the bridge was discovered.

County officials continue to ask for patience as some needed repairs are unclear until others are made.

Missoula County Public Works Assistant Director Erik Dickson used a metaphor to explain the situation.

“You know it’s tough when you can’t see all of those things, it’s like renovating an old house or an old car. You start removing things and the deeper you go the deeper you see. And while you can you should repair those issues before you start to put it back together and have it ready to roll again. So, that’s where we’re at now.”

The damage that was discovered as the asphalt was removed from the bridge came largely in part from exposure to the weather.

Galvanized steel is used as the road support but over years of exposure to the elements the supports begin to rust and weaken - especially as they sit over an active river.

The bridge is on schedule to open just in time for the Missoula Marathon to pass over.

