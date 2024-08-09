PHOTOS: Sights from the 2024 Western Montana Fair

MISSOULA — The Western Montana Fair is well underway in Midtown Missoula.
Click here to check out the sights from this year's event.
The fair runs through Sunday, August 11 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. More information about the fair can be found at https://missoulafairgrounds.com/.
- RELATED: Western Montana Fair to feature new attractions
- RELATED: Rocky Mountain Gardens offers tours during Western Montana Fair
- RELATED: Missoula County Fairgrounds holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new grandstands
- RELATED: Western Montana Fair staff discuss weather protocols
More local news from KPAX