Western Montana Fair to feature new attractions

MISSOULA — The Western Montana Fair opens this week and it will feature new exciting editions including the new Rocky Mountain Garden and of course the grand opening of the Clause Bauer Arena Rodeo grounds.

The people behind the fair have been hard at work to make this year’s festivities a time to remember.

With multiple new venues for fairgoers to enjoy the fair has been extended to six days this year and Billie Brown the operations manager for the fairgrounds says lots of fun can be expected.

“So we'll have five nights of Rodeo on a day of racing on Sunday and this is because we were just at capacity before,” Brown said. “So when you come to the fair, it opens at 11 a.m. daily and it's free admission as it's been in the last few years and we're seeing a phenomenal response to that.”

Brown also wants to remind fairgoers that with new attractions, comes a larger crowd so be prepared to come early to the fair if possible.

“So we're just going to ask all the folks if you're planning on coming to the fair, just know that parking is very limited plan on sharing rides,” Brown explained.

“We have Uber and ride, drop off points, but you're going to want to plan a little extra ahead because there's gonna be a lot of interest in the new stadium and we want to have everybody get in their seats in time for the first night of Rodeo," Brown continued.