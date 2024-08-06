Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Western Montana Fair to feature new attractions

The Western Montana Fair which opens this week in Missoula will feature new exciting editions
The Western Montana Fair which opens this week in Missoula will feature new exciting editions.
29024 Western Montana Fair Sign
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — The Western Montana Fair opens this week and it will feature new exciting editions including the new Rocky Mountain Garden and of course the grand opening of the Clause Bauer Arena Rodeo grounds.

The people behind the fair have been hard at work to make this year’s festivities a time to remember.

With multiple new venues for fairgoers to enjoy the fair has been extended to six days this year and Billie Brown the operations manager for the fairgrounds says lots of fun can be expected.

“So we'll have five nights of Rodeo on a day of racing on Sunday and this is because we were just at capacity before,” Brown said. “So when you come to the fair, it opens at 11 a.m. daily and it's free admission as it's been in the last few years and we're seeing a phenomenal response to that.”

Brown also wants to remind fairgoers that with new attractions, comes a larger crowd so be prepared to come early to the fair if possible.

“So we're just going to ask all the folks if you're planning on coming to the fair, just know that parking is very limited plan on sharing rides,” Brown explained.

“We have Uber and ride, drop off points, but you're going to want to plan a little extra ahead because there's gonna be a lot of interest in the new stadium and we want to have everybody get in their seats in time for the first night of Rodeo," Brown continued.

The Western Montana Fair runs from Tuesday, August 6 through Sunday, August 11 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. More information about the fair can be found at https://missoulafairgrounds.com/

More local news from KPAX
Missoula City Council

Missoula County

Two week public comment for City of Missoula budget underway

Kathryn Roley
Whitefish School District bonds

Flathead County

Whitefish schools host community engagement meeting regarding proposed bonds

Sean Wells
Missoula County Sheriff Department

Missoula County

Search & Rescue looking for missing swimmer in Seeley Lake

MTN News
Lindbergh Lake Bridge

Missoula County

Missoula County may ask voters to levy mills for roads, bridges

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
Scott St. Debris Drop-off

Missoula County

City of Missoula to begin picking up tree debris from July 24th storm

MTN News
High Fire Danger

Wildfire Watch

Fire danger level lowered to ‘high’ in Missoula County

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader